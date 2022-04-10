Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $4.49 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

