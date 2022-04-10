Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 62 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,393,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.42. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $527.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.