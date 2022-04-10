Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $597.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $588.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $524.19 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

