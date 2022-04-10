Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,407 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.