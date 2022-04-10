Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $491.64 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average of $601.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

