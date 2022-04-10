Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Financial Comparison

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $214.11 million 2.08 $77.70 million $4.78 5.99 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.57 $527.32 million $6.76 12.65

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 36.29% 16.50% 1.43% Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44%

Dividends

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Financial Institutions pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.