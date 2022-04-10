FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.