FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.
FinVolution Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
