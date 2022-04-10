First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 107,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,311. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

