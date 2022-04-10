First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report $14.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. First Community reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Community stock remained flat at $$20.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

