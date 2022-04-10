First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) will report $14.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. First Community reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $60.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.74 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 25.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Community stock remained flat at $$20.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Community by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.