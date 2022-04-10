First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 205,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,129. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

