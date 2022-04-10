First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

