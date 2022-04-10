First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 1,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.
