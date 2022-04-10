First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 23,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 53,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.
