First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,204. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

