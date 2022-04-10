First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Gap Up to $84.46

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.46, but opened at $87.49. First Trust Water ETF shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 1,495 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

