FLETA (FLETA) Trading 29.3% Lower This Week

FLETA (FLETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $43,657.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars.

