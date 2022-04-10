Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

FND opened at $81.73 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

