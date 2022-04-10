Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.22. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $654.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,681.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

