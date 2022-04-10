Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $335.83. 723,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

