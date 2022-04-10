Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

