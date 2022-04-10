ForTube (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $64.67 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and approximately $64.67 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00036275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00106771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

