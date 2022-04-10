Franklin Resources (LON:BEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 811,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,541,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.11).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.30.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (LON:BEN)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.