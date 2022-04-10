Franklin Resources (LON:BEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 811,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,541,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.11).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.30.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

