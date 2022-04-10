Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

