Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

