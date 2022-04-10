Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 12308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOCL shares. Desjardins downgraded Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$17.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

