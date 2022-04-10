FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $160.59 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.