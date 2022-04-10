Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.61. 57,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 94,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
