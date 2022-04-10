Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.61. 57,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 94,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,831,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

