FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $15.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.