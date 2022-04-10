FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Topcon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Topcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.
