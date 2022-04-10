Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Raised to $0.67

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $0.50 to $0.67 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.13.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

