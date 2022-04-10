Geeq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $196,509.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $196,509.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

