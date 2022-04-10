Gems Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,772.08 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Gems has a total market cap of $253,772.08 and $14,318.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00035669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

