Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $251,244.60 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $251,244.60 and $8,864.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

