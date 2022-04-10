Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Genesco stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

