Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $71.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Genesco stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $882.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
