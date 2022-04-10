Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 5.5%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 22,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,293,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Geron by 1,890.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Geron by 786.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

