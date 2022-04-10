Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $47.36 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.