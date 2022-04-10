GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.52) to GBX 1,910 ($25.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,669.79 ($21.90).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,778.60 ($23.33) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,602.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,560.51. The company has a market cap of £90.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,215.83 ($15.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,779.80 ($23.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 92.38%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

