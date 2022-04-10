Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will announce sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.83 million to $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $72.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 1,231,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,906. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $883.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

