GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

