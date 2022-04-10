GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
