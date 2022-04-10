Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -39.91% -33.28% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A $35.95 million ($0.66) -6.59 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 3.27 $789.30 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Fields 2 3 1 0 1.83

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.80%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $13.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Risk and Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Gold Fields on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

