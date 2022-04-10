Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.0747 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $3.26 million and $5,672.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00264443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001367 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,959,180 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

