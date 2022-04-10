Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 9,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 57,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 653,478 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,342,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 997,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,736,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,731,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

