Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.75. 1,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

