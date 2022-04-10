Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

GRAY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.02.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

