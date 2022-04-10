Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 188,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 595,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Greenpro Capital by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 734,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

