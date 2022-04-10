Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Greentown Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Greentown Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

