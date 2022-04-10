Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Greentown Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Greentown Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
