Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) EVP Purchases $26,442.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

