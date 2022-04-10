Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,778. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

