Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.