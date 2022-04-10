Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Doximity by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after buying an additional 184,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,521,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

